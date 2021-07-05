Shares Of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) Declined -3.49% In One Month

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) has a beta value of 0.30 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $578.09M, closed the last trade at $9.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -2.74% during that session. The GILT stock price is -128.04% off its 52-week high price of $22.69 and 51.76% above the 52-week low of $4.80. The 3-month trading volume is 659.17K shares.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) trade information

Sporting -2.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the GILT stock price touched $9.95 or saw a rise of 4.51%. Year-to-date, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares have moved 52.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) have changed -3.49%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.42, which means that the shares’ value could drop -83.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.42 while the price target rests at a high of $5.42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 45.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.53% from current levels.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 52.61% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -3.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

GILT Dividends

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.99 at a share yield of 9.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.