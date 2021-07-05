Shares Of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Inclined 5.52% In One Month

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.05B, closed the last trade at $33.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -0.89% during that session. The AQUA stock price is -1.79% off its 52-week high price of $34.05 and 49.21% above the 52-week low of $16.99. The 3-month trading volume is 898.63K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) trade information

Sporting -0.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the AQUA stock price touched $33.45 or saw a rise of 1.76%. Year-to-date, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares have moved 23.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have changed 5.52%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.09, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $39.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.26% from current levels.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.97%, compared to 9.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 6.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.62%.

AQUA Dividends

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.