Shares In Vroom Inc. (VRM) 4.91% Up, YTD

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.80B, closed the last trade at $42.98 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 1.11% during that session. The VRM stock price is -75.64% off its 52-week high price of $75.49 and 37.27% above the 52-week low of $26.96. The 3-month trading volume is 2.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vroom Inc. (VRM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) trade information

Sporting 1.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the VRM stock price touched $42.98 or saw a rise of 4.11%. Year-to-date, Vroom Inc. shares have moved 4.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have changed -0.44%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -51.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.2% from current levels.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vroom Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.21%, compared to 19.70% for the industry.

VRM Dividends

Vroom Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.