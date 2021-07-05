Shares In Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) 38.33% Up, YTD

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.28B, closed the last trade at $26.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -1.89% during that session. The AVYA stock price is -28.58% off its 52-week high price of $34.06 and 56.78% above the 52-week low of $11.45. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) trade information

Sporting -1.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the AVYA stock price touched $26.49 or saw a rise of 4.09%. Year-to-date, Avaya Holdings Corp. shares have moved 38.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have changed -5.26%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -51.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.85% from current levels.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avaya Holdings Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.66%, compared to 8.70% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -24.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.00%.

AVYA Dividends

Avaya Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.