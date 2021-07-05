Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.38B, closed the last trade at $76.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.09% during that session. The SGMS stock price is -5.32% off its 52-week high price of $80.81 and 81.12% above the 52-week low of $14.49. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) trade information

Sporting -0.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the SGMS stock price touched $76.73 or saw a rise of 5.05%. Year-to-date, Scientific Games Corporation shares have moved 84.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) have changed 4.30%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $70.75, which means that the shares’ value could drop -8.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36.00 while the price target rests at a high of $95.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -23.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.08% from current levels.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Scientific Games Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 84.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 107.31%, compared to 22.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.10% over the past 5 years.

SGMS Dividends

Scientific Games Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.