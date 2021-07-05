Repay Holdings Corporation. (NASDAQ: RPAY) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 0.78%

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) has seen 0.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.14B, closed the last trade at $24.45 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 0.78% during that session. The RPAY stock price is -16.24% off its 52-week high price of $28.42 and 17.46% above the 52-week low of $20.18. The 3-month trading volume is 637.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information

Sporting 0.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the RPAY stock price touched $24.45 or saw a rise of 0.69%. Year-to-date, Repay Holdings Corporation shares have moved -10.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) have changed 5.16%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -34.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.43% from current levels.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Repay Holdings Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.00%, compared to 21.10% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 40.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.31%.

RPAY Dividends

Repay Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.