Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Forecast To Gain 6.73% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has a beta value of 2.57 and has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.01B, closed the last trade at $42.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -0.37% during that session. The RRR stock price is -9.23% off its 52-week high price of $46.61 and 78.02% above the 52-week low of $9.38. The 3-month trading volume is 789.06K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) trade information

Sporting -0.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the RRR stock price touched $42.67 or saw a rise of 2.82%. Year-to-date, Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares have moved 70.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have changed -4.69%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38.00 while the price target rests at a high of $52.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -21.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.94% from current levels.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 70.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 102.82%, compared to 32.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.10% over the past 5 years.

RRR Dividends

Red Rock Resorts Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.