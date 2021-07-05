Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.48B, closed the last trade at $383.86 per share which meant it gained $10.27 on the day or 2.75% during that session. The PAYC stock price is -22.72% off its 52-week high price of $471.08 and 32.82% above the 52-week low of $257.87. The 3-month trading volume is 389.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) trade information

Sporting 2.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the PAYC stock price touched $383.86 or saw a rise of 0.24%. Year-to-date, Paycom Software Inc. shares have moved -15.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have changed 20.18%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $424.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $320.00 while the price target rests at a high of $475.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -23.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.64% from current levels.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Paycom Software Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.49%, compared to 2.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 47.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -20.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.35%.

PAYC Dividends

Paycom Software Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.