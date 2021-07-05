Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Estimation And Forecast

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.34B, closed the last trade at $14.00 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 2.64% during that session. The OR stock price is -8.0% off its 52-week high price of $15.12 and 30.21% above the 52-week low of $9.77. The 3-month trading volume is 632.37K shares.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) trade information

Sporting 2.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the OR stock price touched $14.00 or saw a rise of 0.5%. Year-to-date, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares have moved 10.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have changed -2.23%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -65.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.14% from current levels.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.90%, compared to 6.60% for the industry.

OR Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 1.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.