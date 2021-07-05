Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.94B, closed the last trade at $21.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.05% during that session. The OPCH stock price is -3.65% off its 52-week high price of $22.69 and 51.94% above the 52-week low of $10.52. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) trade information

Sporting -0.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the OPCH stock price touched $21.89 or saw a rise of 2.8%. Year-to-date, Option Care Health Inc. shares have moved 39.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have changed 18.26%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -23.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.63% from current levels.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Option Care Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,000.00%, compared to -8.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 70.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 90.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

OPCH Dividends

Option Care Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.