Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2021

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.20M, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.77% during that session. The NBRV stock price is -791.47% off its 52-week high price of $11.50 and 2.33% above the 52-week low of $1.26. The 3-month trading volume is 3.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) trade information

Sporting -0.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the NBRV stock price touched $1.29 or saw a rise of 8.51%. Year-to-date, Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares have moved -46.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) have changed -5.84%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -365.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -365.12% from current levels.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.23%, compared to 8.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 53.00% over the past 5 years.

NBRV Dividends

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.