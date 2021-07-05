MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) Shares Gain $1.13 After Investor Confidence Raised

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.65B, closed the last trade at $31.81 per share which meant it gained $1.13 on the day or 3.68% during that session. The MYTE stock price is -13.96% off its 52-week high price of $36.25 and 21.6% above the 52-week low of $24.94. The 3-month trading volume is 298.29K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) trade information

Sporting 3.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the MYTE stock price touched $31.81 or saw a rise of 1.36%. Year-to-date, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares have moved 2.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have changed 3.75%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.88, which means that the shares’ value could drop -6.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.37 while the price target rests at a high of $35.19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -10.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.54% from current levels.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 284.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.43%.

MYTE Dividends

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.