Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Dropped -3.39% In One Month

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.75B, closed the last trade at $195.08 per share which meant it lost -$2.22 on the day or -1.13% during that session. The MHK stock price is -18.82% off its 52-week high price of $231.80 and 65.25% above the 52-week low of $67.79. The 3-month trading volume is 540.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) trade information

Sporting -1.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the MHK stock price touched $195.08 or saw a rise of 1.47%. Year-to-date, Mohawk Industries Inc. shares have moved 38.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have changed -3.39%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $226.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $154.00 while the price target rests at a high of $263.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -34.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.06% from current levels.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mohawk Industries Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.49%, compared to 30.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -29.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.00%.

MHK Dividends

Mohawk Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.