MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Forecast To Rise 10.07% To Reach Consensus Target Price

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 0.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.30B, closed the last trade at $62.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.21% during that session. The MTSI stock price is -10.79% off its 52-week high price of $69.29 and 50.78% above the 52-week low of $30.78. The 3-month trading volume is 478.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) trade information

Sporting -0.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the MTSI stock price touched $62.54 or saw a rise of 2.87%. Year-to-date, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares have moved 13.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have changed 8.48%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $78.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -24.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.06% from current levels.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 108.16%, compared to 31.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 88.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

MTSI Dividends

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.