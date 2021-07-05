Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Shares Have Gain 7.59% Over The Past Month

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.55B, closed the last trade at $54.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -0.74% during that session. The LSCC stock price is -6.36% off its 52-week high price of $58.38 and 52.38% above the 52-week low of $26.14. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) trade information

Sporting -0.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the LSCC stock price touched $54.89 or saw a rise of 4.7%. Year-to-date, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares have moved 19.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) have changed 7.59%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.22, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $62.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.13% from current levels.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.64%, compared to 37.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 5.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

LSCC Dividends

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.