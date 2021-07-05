Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) Shares Lost -$0.42 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 0.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.03B, closed the last trade at $35.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -1.16% during that session. The KMT stock price is -19.96% off its 52-week high price of $43.04 and 29.6% above the 52-week low of $25.26. The 3-month trading volume is 601.56K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kennametal Inc. (KMT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) trade information

Sporting -1.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the KMT stock price touched $35.88 or saw a rise of 1.67%. Year-to-date, Kennametal Inc. shares have moved -0.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have changed -5.60%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $48.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.24% from current levels.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kennametal Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.26%, compared to 32.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -105.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.50%.

KMT Dividends

Kennametal Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 2.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.