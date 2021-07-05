Investors In Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Will Start Making Money Again

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.90B, closed the last trade at $65.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -0.78% during that session. The SF stock price is -10.77% off its 52-week high price of $72.20 and 54.71% above the 52-week low of $29.52. The 3-month trading volume is 868.35K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) trade information

Sporting -0.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the SF stock price touched $65.18 or saw a rise of 1.21%. Year-to-date, Stifel Financial Corp. shares have moved 29.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have changed -4.58%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $78.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $72.00 while the price target rests at a high of $87.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.46% from current levels.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 29.17% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 13.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.46%.

SF Dividends

Stifel Financial Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 0.92%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.