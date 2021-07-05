Investors In Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Will Start Making Money Again

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.23B, closed the last trade at $46.57 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The LAZ stock price is -4.38% off its 52-week high price of $48.61 and 41.66% above the 52-week low of $27.17. The 3-month trading volume is 669.90K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lazard Ltd (LAZ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the LAZ stock price touched $46.57 or saw a rise of 0.26%. Year-to-date, Lazard Ltd shares have moved 10.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have changed -1.85%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $44.00 while the price target rests at a high of $61.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -30.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.52% from current levels.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lazard Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.22%, compared to 16.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 44.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.30%.

LAZ Dividends

Lazard Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.88 at a share yield of 4.04%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.