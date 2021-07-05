Investor Confidence Shakens After JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Share Prices Loss -$0.61

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has a beta value of 2.50 and has seen 0.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.68B, closed the last trade at $26.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -2.28% during that session. The JELD stock price is -20.57% off its 52-week high price of $31.47 and 42.22% above the 52-week low of $15.08. The 3-month trading volume is 744.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) trade information

Sporting -2.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the JELD stock price touched $26.10 or saw a rise of 3.69%. Year-to-date, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares have moved 2.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have changed -7.55%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -41.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.11% from current levels.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.94%, compared to 41.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 45.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.30%.

JELD Dividends

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.