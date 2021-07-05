Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Share Prices Gained By $2.77

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.84B, closed the last trade at $392.63 per share which meant it gained $2.77 on the day or 0.71% during that session. The DECK stock price is -0.91% off its 52-week high price of $396.22 and 53.08% above the 52-week low of $184.21. The 3-month trading volume is 356.80K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) trade information

Sporting 0.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the DECK stock price touched $392.63 or saw a rise of 0.91%. Year-to-date, Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares have moved 36.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) have changed 19.40%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $419.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $350.00 while the price target rests at a high of $470.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -19.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.86% from current levels.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.84%, compared to 29.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 39.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.30%.

DECK Dividends

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.