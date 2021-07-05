International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.91B, closed the last trade at $23.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.63% during that session. The IGT stock price is -10.91% off its 52-week high price of $26.43 and 67.77% above the 52-week low of $7.68. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

Sporting -0.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the IGT stock price touched $23.83 or saw a rise of 4.3%. Year-to-date, International Game Technology PLC shares have moved 40.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have changed -6.91%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -42.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.07% from current levels.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that International Game Technology PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 221.84%, compared to 32.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -63.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -627.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.18%.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.