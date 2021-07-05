Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.85B, closed the last trade at $69.90 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 1.11% during that session. The IART stock price is -10.73% off its 52-week high price of $77.40 and 39.74% above the 52-week low of $42.12. The 3-month trading volume is 371.08K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) trade information

Sporting 1.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the IART stock price touched $69.90 or saw a rise of 0.6%. Year-to-date, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares have moved 7.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) have changed 3.72%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $77.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $88.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -25.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.32% from current levels.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.18%, compared to 19.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 73.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 170.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.23%.

IART Dividends

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.