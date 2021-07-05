Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT): What Is Good About Stock?

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.53B, closed the last trade at $54.24 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 1.04% during that session. The HTHT stock price is -18.97% off its 52-week high price of $64.53 and 40.17% above the 52-week low of $32.45. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Sporting 1.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the HTHT stock price touched $54.24 or saw a rise of 1.26%. Year-to-date, Huazhu Group Limited shares have moved 20.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have changed -5.55%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.82, which means that the shares’ value could drop -32.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.06 while the price target rests at a high of $48.69. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 10.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50.11% from current levels.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Huazhu Group Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 166.96%, compared to 27.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.57% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -228.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.56%.

HTHT Dividends

Huazhu Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.