How Is The Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 0.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08B, closed the last trade at $13.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -3.65% during that session. The CHRS stock price is -61.84% off its 52-week high price of $22.22 and 6.05% above the 52-week low of $12.90. The 3-month trading volume is 835.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) trade information

Sporting -3.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the CHRS stock price touched $13.73 or saw a rise of 11.42%. Year-to-date, Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares have moved -21.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have changed 5.29%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -154.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.53% from current levels.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -262.35%, compared to 8.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 32.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.20%.

CHRS Dividends

Coherus BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.