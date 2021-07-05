How Is Schrodinger Inc.(NASDAQ: SDGR) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.40B, closed the last trade at $75.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -0.91% during that session. The SDGR stock price is -54.25% off its 52-week high price of $117.00 and 39.0% above the 52-week low of $46.27. The 3-month trading volume is 689.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) trade information

Sporting -0.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the SDGR stock price touched $75.85 or saw a rise of 4.89%. Year-to-date, Schrodinger Inc. shares have moved -4.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have changed 7.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $88.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $80.00 while the price target rests at a high of $104.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -37.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.47% from current levels.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Schrodinger Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -102.44%, compared to 13.60% for the industry.

SDGR Dividends

Schrodinger Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.