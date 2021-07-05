Hill International Inc. (HIL) Shares Are Up 33.85% YTD

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $145.49M, closed the last trade at $2.57 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The HIL stock price is -31.52% off its 52-week high price of $3.38 and 51.36% above the 52-week low of $1.25. The 3-month trading volume is 231.54K shares.

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the HIL stock price touched $2.57 or saw a rise of 1.15%. Year-to-date, Hill International Inc. shares have moved 33.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) have changed 0.39%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -172.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -172.37% from current levels.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 33.85% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -157.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

HIL Dividends

Hill International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.