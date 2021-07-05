Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC. (FTAI) Is Down -0.39%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 0.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.86B, closed the last trade at $33.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.39% during that session. The FTAI stock price is -4.69% off its 52-week high price of $34.79 and 62.47% above the 52-week low of $12.47. The 3-month trading volume is 446.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) trade information

Sporting -0.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the FTAI stock price touched $33.23 or saw a rise of 2.61%. Year-to-date, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares have moved 41.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have changed 18.30%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.69% from current levels.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 126.61%, compared to 16.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.60% over the past 5 years.

FTAI Dividends

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.32 at a share yield of 3.97%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.