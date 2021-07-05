Does Veoneer Inc. (VNE)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.57B, closed the last trade at $22.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -1.04% during that session. The VNE stock price is -35.05% off its 52-week high price of $30.71 and 57.96% above the 52-week low of $9.56. The 3-month trading volume is 496.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Veoneer Inc. (VNE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) trade information

Sporting -1.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the VNE stock price touched $22.74 or saw a rise of 3.15%. Year-to-date, Veoneer Inc. shares have moved 6.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have changed -7.45%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.03. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -76.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.04% from current levels.

Veoneer Inc. (VNE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Veoneer Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.99%, compared to 40.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -69.90% over the past 5 years.

VNE Dividends

Veoneer Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.