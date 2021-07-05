Does Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.09B, closed the last trade at $105.70 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The FND stock price is -10.29% off its 52-week high price of $116.58 and 45.87% above the 52-week low of $57.22. The 3-month trading volume is 813.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the FND stock price touched $105.70 or saw a rise of 2.22%. Year-to-date, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares have moved 13.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) have changed 8.73%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $128.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $113.00 while the price target rests at a high of $140.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -32.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.91% from current levels.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.00%, compared to 41.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 28.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.16%.

FND Dividends

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.