Does Carvana Co. (CVNA)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has a beta value of 2.40 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.09B, closed the last trade at $312.08 per share which meant it gained $4.07 on the day or 1.32% during that session. The CVNA stock price is -3.62% off its 52-week high price of $323.39 and 59.98% above the 52-week low of $124.89. The 3-month trading volume is 1.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carvana Co. (CVNA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Sporting 1.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the CVNA stock price touched $312.08 or saw a rise of 0.47%. Year-to-date, Carvana Co. shares have moved 30.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have changed 13.94%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $324.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $200.00 while the price target rests at a high of $420.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -34.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.91% from current levels.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carvana Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.17%, compared to 14.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.00% over the past 5 years.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.