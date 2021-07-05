Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) Is Down -0.36%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) has seen 0.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.45B, closed the last trade at $27.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.36% during that session. The MSP stock price is -21.72% off its 52-week high price of $33.46 and 18.88% above the 52-week low of $22.30. The 3-month trading volume is 343.16K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) trade information

Sporting -0.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the MSP stock price touched $27.49 or saw a rise of 2.69%. Year-to-date, Datto Holding Corp. shares have moved 1.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have changed 4.76%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -30.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.78% from current levels.

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Datto Holding Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.67%, compared to 2.10% for the industry.

MSP Dividends

Datto Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.