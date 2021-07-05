CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) Surprises Wall Street With 0.66% Stock Price Gain

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 0.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.23B, closed the last trade at $132.49 per share which meant it gained $0.87 on the day or 0.66% during that session. The CYBR stock price is -28.09% off its 52-week high price of $169.70 and 28.21% above the 52-week low of $95.12. The 3-month trading volume is 468.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) trade information

Sporting 0.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the CYBR stock price touched $132.49 or saw a rise of 3.14%. Year-to-date, CyberArk Software Ltd. shares have moved -18.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have changed 7.50%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $174.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $150.00 while the price target rests at a high of $200.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.22% from current levels.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CyberArk Software Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -73.66%, compared to -7.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.40% over the past 5 years.

CYBR Dividends

CyberArk Software Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.