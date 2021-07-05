Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 1.93% Rise

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has a beta value of 3.56 and has seen 0.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.89B, closed the last trade at $30.65 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 1.93% during that session. The CEQP stock price is -10.73% off its 52-week high price of $33.94 and 65.51% above the 52-week low of $10.57. The 3-month trading volume is 517.33K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) trade information

Sporting 1.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the CEQP stock price touched $30.65 or saw a rise of 0.03%. Year-to-date, Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares have moved 61.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have changed 4.46%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -14.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.91% from current levels.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 61.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.71%, compared to 3.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -154.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

CEQP Dividends

Crestwood Equity Partners LP is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.50 at a share yield of 8.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.