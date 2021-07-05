Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 0.81% Rise

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has a beta value of 2.86 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.13B, closed the last trade at $19.91 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The VLRS stock price is 0.05% off its 52-week high price of $19.90 and 75.94% above the 52-week low of $4.79. The 3-month trading volume is 612.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) trade information

Sporting 0.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the VLRS stock price touched $19.91 or saw a rise of 1.14%. Year-to-date, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. shares have moved 60.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have changed 18.72%.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 60.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.36%, compared to 33.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.10% over the past 5 years.

VLRS Dividends

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.