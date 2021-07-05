Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Slumps 0.47%, A Gain For Bears

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.46B, closed the last trade at $8.58 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.47% during that session. The EBR stock price is -12.0% off its 52-week high price of $9.61 and 45.34% above the 52-week low of $4.69. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) trade information

Sporting 0.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the EBR stock price touched $8.58 or saw a rise of 4.98%. Year-to-date, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares have moved 22.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) have changed -2.72%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.90 while the price target rests at a high of $13.34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -55.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.58% from current levels.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.88%, compared to 6.00% for the industry.

EBR Dividends

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.70 at a share yield of 8.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.