Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares Are Down 17.46% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $598.50M, closed the last trade at $5.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -2.42% during that session. The CPRX stock price is -10.09% off its 52-week high price of $6.22 and 49.03% above the 52-week low of $2.88. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) trade information

Sporting -2.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the CPRX stock price touched $5.65 or saw a rise of 9.16%. Year-to-date, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 69.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) have changed 2.73%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -94.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.65% from current levels.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 69.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.07%, compared to 16.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.00% over the past 5 years.

CPRX Dividends

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.