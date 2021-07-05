Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)’s -2.78% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has seen 0.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.56B, closed the last trade at $43.03 per share which meant it lost -$1.23 on the day or -2.78% during that session. The GOOS stock price is -16.31% off its 52-week high price of $50.05 and 50.31% above the 52-week low of $21.38. The 3-month trading volume is 824.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

Sporting -2.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the GOOS stock price touched $43.03 or saw a rise of 3.76%. Year-to-date, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares have moved 44.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have changed 10.84%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.79 while the price target rests at a high of $58.01. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -34.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.39% from current levels.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.74%, compared to 44.50% for the industry.

GOOS Dividends

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.