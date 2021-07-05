Can Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $551.91M, closed the last trade at $6.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -1.91% during that session. The ARLO stock price is -57.51% off its 52-week high price of $10.49 and 62.91% above the 52-week low of $2.47. The 3-month trading volume is 829.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) trade information

Sporting -1.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the ARLO stock price touched $6.66 or saw a rise of 8.01%. Year-to-date, Arlo Technologies Inc. shares have moved -14.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) have changed 1.37%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -65.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -35.14% from current levels.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arlo Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.95%, compared to 2.10% for the industry.

ARLO Dividends

Arlo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.