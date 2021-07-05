Cadiz Inc. (CDZI): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has a beta value of -0.16 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $586.15M, closed the last trade at $14.48 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The CDZI stock price is -0.07% off its 52-week high price of $14.49 and 42.68% above the 52-week low of $8.30. The 3-month trading volume is 274.69K shares.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the CDZI stock price touched $14.48 or saw a rise of 1.03%. Year-to-date, Cadiz Inc. shares have moved 35.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) have changed 10.28%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.50 while the price target rests at a high of $17.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -20.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.86% from current levels.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cadiz Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.90%, compared to 16.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.90% over the past 5 years.

CDZI Dividends

Cadiz Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.