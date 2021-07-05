Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) Forecast To Gain 14.9% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.15B, closed the last trade at $41.98 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.29% during that session. The BEPC stock price is -50.81% off its 52-week high price of $63.31 and 35.95% above the 52-week low of $26.89. The 3-month trading volume is 955.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) trade information

Sporting 0.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the BEPC stock price touched $41.98 or saw a rise of 2.6%. Year-to-date, Brookfield Renewable Corporation shares have moved -27.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) have changed 0.65%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $46.00 while the price target rests at a high of $53.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -26.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.58% from current levels.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -27.96% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.10% for the industry.

BEPC Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.22 at a share yield of 2.91%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.