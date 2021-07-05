BlackLine Inc. (BL): Why Is The Stock Strong?

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 0.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.49B, closed the last trade at $113.87 per share which meant it gained $2.05 on the day or 1.83% during that session. The BL stock price is -35.78% off its 52-week high price of $154.61 and 37.47% above the 52-week low of $71.20. The 3-month trading volume is 427.60K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BlackLine Inc. (BL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) trade information

Sporting 1.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the BL stock price touched $113.87 or saw a rise of 0.35%. Year-to-date, BlackLine Inc. shares have moved -14.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have changed 12.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $134.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $72.00 while the price target rests at a high of $163.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -43.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.77% from current levels.

BlackLine Inc. (BL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BlackLine Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.11%, compared to 2.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -40.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.90%.

BL Dividends

BlackLine Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.