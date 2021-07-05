Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 0.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.49B, closed the last trade at $99.78 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.08% during that session. The BHVN stock price is -6.8% off its 52-week high price of $106.57 and 42.21% above the 52-week low of $57.66. The 3-month trading volume is 650.70K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Sporting 0.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the BHVN stock price touched $99.78 or saw a rise of 0.96%. Year-to-date, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares have moved 16.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have changed 11.44%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $101.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $69.00 while the price target rests at a high of $140.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.85% from current levels.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.14%, compared to 8.40% for the industry.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.