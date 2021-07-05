Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) tumbled -1.22%

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.47B, closed the last trade at $55.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.69 on the day or -1.22% during that session. The AGIO stock price is -11.52% off its 52-week high price of $62.15 and 41.74% above the 52-week low of $32.47. The 3-month trading volume is 723.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) trade information

Sporting -1.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the AGIO stock price touched $55.73 or saw a rise of 3.36%. Year-to-date, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 28.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have changed -2.45%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $88.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.28% from current levels.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 667.72%, compared to 14.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 30.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

AGIO Dividends

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.