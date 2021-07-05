Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Shares Gain $0.43 After Investor Confidence Raised

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.90B, closed the last trade at $26.55 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 1.65% during that session. The AZUL stock price is -10.92% off its 52-week high price of $29.45 and 58.68% above the 52-week low of $10.97. The 3-month trading volume is 991.56K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Azul S.A. (AZUL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) trade information

Sporting 1.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the AZUL stock price touched $26.55 or saw a rise of 5.72%. Year-to-date, Azul S.A. shares have moved 16.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have changed 4.08%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $129.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $48.00 while the price target rests at a high of $225.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -747.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -80.79% from current levels.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Azul S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.06%, compared to 33.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.00% over the past 5 years.

AZUL Dividends

Azul S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.