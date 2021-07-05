AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) Forecast To Rise 9.71% To Reach Consensus Target Price

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.89B, closed the last trade at $99.54 per share which meant it gained $1.54 on the day or 1.57% during that session. The AN stock price is -7.48% off its 52-week high price of $106.99 and 62.88% above the 52-week low of $36.95. The 3-month trading volume is 816.73K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AutoNation Inc. (AN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) trade information

Sporting 1.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the AN stock price touched $99.54 or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, AutoNation Inc. shares have moved 42.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) have changed -1.43%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $110.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65.00 while the price target rests at a high of $161.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -61.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.7% from current levels.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AutoNation Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.56%, compared to 32.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -13.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

AN Dividends

AutoNation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.