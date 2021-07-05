Analysts Are Recommending Hess Corporation (HES) As A Buy Candidate

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.42B, closed the last trade at $88.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.72 on the day or -0.81% during that session. The HES stock price is -3.31% off its 52-week high price of $91.09 and 60.51% above the 52-week low of $34.82. The 3-month trading volume is 2.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hess Corporation (HES) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) trade information

Sporting -0.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the HES stock price touched $88.17 or saw a rise of 2.38%. Year-to-date, Hess Corporation shares have moved 67.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) have changed 0.77%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $96.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $70.00 while the price target rests at a high of $120.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.61% from current levels.

Hess Corporation (HES) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hess Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 67.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 166.89%, compared to -6.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.90% over the past 5 years.

HES Dividends

Hess Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 1.13%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.