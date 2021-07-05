An Analysis Of MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) Stock

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 0.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $853.94M, closed the last trade at $14.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.07% during that session. The MSGN stock price is -41.12% off its 52-week high price of $20.90 and 42.13% above the 52-week low of $8.57. The 3-month trading volume is 400.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) trade information

Sporting -1.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the MSGN stock price touched $14.81 or saw a rise of 2.18%. Year-to-date, MSG Networks Inc. shares have moved 0.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) have changed -6.09%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -35.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.04% from current levels.

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MSG Networks Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.51%, compared to 11.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 18.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.80%.

MSGN Dividends

MSG Networks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.