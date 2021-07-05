Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.68B, closed the last trade at $23.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.60% during that session. The AMKR stock price is -19.0% off its 52-week high price of $27.50 and 53.66% above the 52-week low of $10.71. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) trade information

Sporting -0.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the AMKR stock price touched $23.11 or saw a rise of 4.54%. Year-to-date, Amkor Technology Inc. shares have moved 53.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) have changed 7.89%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.83% from current levels.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 53.25% over the past 6 months, compared to 37.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 177.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.05%.

AMKR Dividends

Amkor Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 0.69%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.