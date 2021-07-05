A Detailed Analysis Of Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 0.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $448.29M, closed the last trade at $5.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The FLMN stock price is -4.26% off its 52-week high price of $5.39 and 64.8% above the 52-week low of $1.82. The 3-month trading volume is 329.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) trade information

Sporting -0.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the FLMN stock price touched $5.17 or saw a rise of 1.71%. Year-to-date, Falcon Minerals Corporation shares have moved 64.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) have changed 5.51%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -93.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.29% from current levels.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Falcon Minerals Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 64.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 320.00%, compared to 31.00% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -70.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.09%.

FLMN Dividends

Falcon Minerals Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 7.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.