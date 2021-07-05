1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Gains 2.35%, Causing Bears To Win

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.50B, closed the last trade at $33.49 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 2.35% during that session. The ONEM stock price is -78.62% off its 52-week high price of $59.82 and 24.16% above the 52-week low of $25.40. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Sporting 2.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the ONEM stock price touched $33.49 or saw a rise of 3.63%. Year-to-date, 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares have moved -23.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have changed -7.77%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39.00 while the price target rests at a high of $63.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -88.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.45% from current levels.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.00%, compared to 13.60% for the industry.

ONEM Dividends

1Life Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.